Bernarda Elvira Garcia Cobos







Bernarda Elvira (Vera) Garcia Cobos, RN, BSN, MPH, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed into the Lord's hands on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Vera was born in Ranchos de Taos, NM to Bernarda Leyva Garcia and Juan I. Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings; and husband of 54 years, renowned linguist and folklorist, Ruben Cobos. After graduating from Menaul High School in Albuquerque, Vera earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington and her master's degree in public health from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Vera served as a US Public Health Service Cadet Nurse during World War II. She is featured at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Vera was the 37th Registered Nurse in the State of New Mexico and one of the first Public Health nurses to distribute the Polio vaccine in 1955. She practiced school, hospital and public health nursing in New Mexico for 42 years. Vera protected the health of countless patients, through home visits, Bernalillo County Health Department well baby clinics and school nursing. Vera kept her continuing medical education and Nursing licenses current in both California and New Mexico to the present. Vera was active in nursing organizations including the NM Nurses Association, California Nursing Association and the Sigma Theta Tao Nursing Honor Society. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Church for over 60 years where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. She was politically active and did door to door canvassing for the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign with her grandson Jordan Rosenberg. She loved to visit her grandchildren Jordan and Manolo in California and was a vibrant presence in their lives. In addition, Vera was an active gardener and worldwide traveler. Her two favorite trips were to Japan with her grandchildren and to the Holy Land with her daughter Renee. Vera is survived by her daughter, Renee Cobos MD (Robert Rosenberg MD); grandsons Jordan and Manolo Rosenberg; son, Ruben Marcelino



Cobos; daughter, Helene



Chenier (Marc); nieces,



Francina Holcom, Ruby



Quintana (Jerry), Olga



Anson, Henrietta



Roudabush, Yolanda



Padilla (Stan); and many grand nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6:00 p.m., Memorial service will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with reception to follow. All services will be held at FRENCH- University with internment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Good Shepherd Center of Albuquerque, 218 Iron Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 to care for the homeless. Please visit our online guestbook for Vera at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary