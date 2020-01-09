Bernardo E. (Barney) Carbajal, Jr.
Bernardo E. (Barney) Carbajal, Jr., age 91, a resident of Sabinal, NM, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Services will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Abundant Life Christian Center in Rio Communities, NM, beginning with a Visitation at 9:00 AM and Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM. For full obit, please go to romerofuneralhomenm.com. Please sign Barney's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 9, 2020