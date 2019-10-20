Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernardo P. Gallegos II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernardo P. Gallegos II







Bernardo P. Gallegos II, inspiring author, scholar, and educator passed away on Oct 6, at his home in Playa del Rey, California. Bernardo was born Dec 6, 1951, in his ancestral homeland of New Mexico. The eldest son of Bernardo Gallegos and Rosalie Aragon, Bernardo grew up in the Albuquerque neighborhoods of Barelas, Atrisco and the North valley. The hard lessons learned while growing up in these communities provided the inspiration for much of his scholarship during a long and distinguished academic career. Acknowledging his identity as a Coyote (Indigenous mixed blood) GenÃ­zaro, Bernardo's work brilliantly wove together a wide range of topics, from indigenous identity and hybridity to education and religious syncretism, always injecting personal narratives that gave his work profound emotional resonance. He published widely in the field of education, cultural studies, Indigenous and Latino educational/cultural history, and performance studies. He is the author of Literacy, Education, and Society in New Mexico, 1692-1821; co-editor and contributor to many publications. His most recent book is titled Postcolonial Indigenous Performances: Coyote Musings on GenÃ­zaros, Hybridity, Education, and Slavery.



Bernardo was an alumnus of St. Pius High School in Albuquerque where as a football player he earned a scholarship to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He later transferred to the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor's degree. He returned to Albuquerque and enrolled at the University of New Mexico, earning a masters and then completing his doctorate, PhD.



Bernardo began his academic career as a professor at California State University, Los Angeles where he began his legacy as a mentor of young scholars, sending several masters students to PhD programs around the US. He continued his role as a mentor during his tenure as a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, chairing the dissertation committees of students who are today notable respected scholars. Bernardo was conferred a Distinguished Professorship at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Later, Bernardo realized his dream of going back to Los Angeles by accepting a professorship at National University's Los Angeles campus. Bernardo was currently in the process of developing a book series for Brill Publishing. Though recognized as a serious and respected scholar throughout his career, Bernardo endeared himself to his students and colleagues through his sense of humor and sharp wit. He was also widely known for his generosity and often welcomed into his home those he worked with and mentored, to share meals and exchange ideas.



Before entering academia, Bernardo was a teacher for Cuba Independent Schools in Northern New Mexico, and an English teacher at Belen Junior High School and a youth counselor in Albuquerque. After returning to Los Angeles, he continued his active service to the K-12 education community as president of the board for the Arts in Action Community Charter School in East Los Angeles. Bernardo also served as president of the American Educational Studies Association, the Society of Professors of Education, and the Organization of Educational Historians.



Bernardo's dedication carried even greater weight in the place where he leaves the strongest legacy- as a father and grandfather. He encouraged others to step out of their comfort zone and reach for more through the pursuit of a higher education. He was an ever-present example of resilience, strength, courage, and wisdom.



Bernardo is survived by his sons Armando, Bernardo III, Mario, and Caden, daughter-in-laws Monica Gallegos and Christina Romero, grandchildren Janelle, NicolÃ¡s, and Oliver, siblings Anthony Gallegos and Evelyn Serna, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rosalea, his parents Rosalie and Bennie, and the mother to 3 of his children, Mary Jane Sanchez.



In the final chapter of his latest book, Bernardo recalled the special bond he shared with his grandfather, Amadeo Aragon, through the telling of a story about the capture of a hummingbird. In the story, when both the hummingbird and his grandfather die, Bernardo movingly describes how he senses their spirits join with his, in an eternal bond.



"Today the hummingbird has special meaning for me. When I held it in my hands its spirit left and merged with mine...A week later my Grandpa died. What remained of his body lay cold and motionless. It was at this burial, in the midst of distraught and wailing family that I understood that the man who introduced the world to me had departed forever. Eventually I came to understand that like the hummingbird, my Grandpa's spirit had become a part of my own." (Bernardo Gallegos, 2017)



Bernardo touched countless lives as he walked this earth. In his passing, those who knew and loved him receive his spirit, and it lives on.



A rosary and mass for Bernardo will be held Saturday October 26, 9:20 am St. Anne Catholic Church 1400 Arenal Road SW Albuquerque, NM 87105.



Bernardo P. Gallegos IIBernardo P. Gallegos II, inspiring author, scholar, and educator passed away on Oct 6, at his home in Playa del Rey, California. Bernardo was born Dec 6, 1951, in his ancestral homeland of New Mexico. The eldest son of Bernardo Gallegos and Rosalie Aragon, Bernardo grew up in the Albuquerque neighborhoods of Barelas, Atrisco and the North valley. The hard lessons learned while growing up in these communities provided the inspiration for much of his scholarship during a long and distinguished academic career. Acknowledging his identity as a Coyote (Indigenous mixed blood) GenÃ­zaro, Bernardo's work brilliantly wove together a wide range of topics, from indigenous identity and hybridity to education and religious syncretism, always injecting personal narratives that gave his work profound emotional resonance. He published widely in the field of education, cultural studies, Indigenous and Latino educational/cultural history, and performance studies. He is the author of Literacy, Education, and Society in New Mexico, 1692-1821; co-editor and contributor to many publications. His most recent book is titled Postcolonial Indigenous Performances: Coyote Musings on GenÃ­zaros, Hybridity, Education, and Slavery.Bernardo was an alumnus of St. Pius High School in Albuquerque where as a football player he earned a scholarship to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He later transferred to the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor's degree. He returned to Albuquerque and enrolled at the University of New Mexico, earning a masters and then completing his doctorate, PhD.Bernardo began his academic career as a professor at California State University, Los Angeles where he began his legacy as a mentor of young scholars, sending several masters students to PhD programs around the US. He continued his role as a mentor during his tenure as a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, chairing the dissertation committees of students who are today notable respected scholars. Bernardo was conferred a Distinguished Professorship at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Later, Bernardo realized his dream of going back to Los Angeles by accepting a professorship at National University's Los Angeles campus. Bernardo was currently in the process of developing a book series for Brill Publishing. Though recognized as a serious and respected scholar throughout his career, Bernardo endeared himself to his students and colleagues through his sense of humor and sharp wit. He was also widely known for his generosity and often welcomed into his home those he worked with and mentored, to share meals and exchange ideas.Before entering academia, Bernardo was a teacher for Cuba Independent Schools in Northern New Mexico, and an English teacher at Belen Junior High School and a youth counselor in Albuquerque. After returning to Los Angeles, he continued his active service to the K-12 education community as president of the board for the Arts in Action Community Charter School in East Los Angeles. Bernardo also served as president of the American Educational Studies Association, the Society of Professors of Education, and the Organization of Educational Historians.Bernardo's dedication carried even greater weight in the place where he leaves the strongest legacy- as a father and grandfather. He encouraged others to step out of their comfort zone and reach for more through the pursuit of a higher education. He was an ever-present example of resilience, strength, courage, and wisdom.Bernardo is survived by his sons Armando, Bernardo III, Mario, and Caden, daughter-in-laws Monica Gallegos and Christina Romero, grandchildren Janelle, NicolÃ¡s, and Oliver, siblings Anthony Gallegos and Evelyn Serna, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rosalea, his parents Rosalie and Bennie, and the mother to 3 of his children, Mary Jane Sanchez.In the final chapter of his latest book, Bernardo recalled the special bond he shared with his grandfather, Amadeo Aragon, through the telling of a story about the capture of a hummingbird. In the story, when both the hummingbird and his grandfather die, Bernardo movingly describes how he senses their spirits join with his, in an eternal bond."Today the hummingbird has special meaning for me. When I held it in my hands its spirit left and merged with mine...A week later my Grandpa died. What remained of his body lay cold and motionless. It was at this burial, in the midst of distraught and wailing family that I understood that the man who introduced the world to me had departed forever. Eventually I came to understand that like the hummingbird, my Grandpa's spirit had become a part of my own." (Bernardo Gallegos, 2017)Bernardo touched countless lives as he walked this earth. In his passing, those who knew and loved him receive his spirit, and it lives on.A rosary and mass for Bernardo will be held Saturday October 26, 9:20 am St. Anne Catholic Church 1400 Arenal Road SW Albuquerque, NM 87105. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close