Bernice Lucille Newman
Bernice Lucille
Newman, 82, of
Albuquerque, New Mexico
passed away on May 2, 2019, after a short battle with heart and kidney disease.
She was born on May 10, 1936, in Fairview, Kan-
sas.
Bernice is survived by her husband, Chuck, and children, Arlene Bailey of Enterpirse, Alabama, Dennis (Mary) Newman of Houston,
Texas, Charlotte (Jim) Brown of Phoenix, Arizona, and Alan (Shelley) Newman of Broomfield, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are her four sisters, Evelyn M. (Hubert) Suther, Viola A. Peters, Helen M. Skinner, and Lois K. Bindel; sister-in-laws, Joan Jurgensmeier and Carolyn Jurgensmeier, and many nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Raymond, Leo, Eugene, and LeRoy.
Rosary will be held at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation,
7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albu-
querque, New
Mexico 87109 on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Bernice will not be available for viewing.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:30am. There will be a light reception following the Mass at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation. Since this is a celebration of Bernice's life, she wanted everybody to wear bright colors. Services are entrusted to Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010 To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 19 to May 23, 2019