Bernice Vigil,
age 81, a loving wife, mother,
grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to her Father in heaven on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, January 12, 1938 in Abo, NM and is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Leonard Manuel Vigil. Bernice was committed to her faith and family. She was a deeply devoted parishioner of 60 years at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish, serving within the Altar Society. Her faith guided her through life, and she passed it along to her family. She was extremely proud of her children, son, Leonard Vigil; daughter, Veronica Thurston and husband, David and daughter, Agnes Rivera and husband, Anthony. Bernice was even more proud of her grandchildren; Casey Duree and wife, Jolene, Chelsea Crilley and husband, Patrick, Michelle Baca and husband, Adam, and Danielle, Dominique, and Derek Rivera.
She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Ezra and Xavier Duree,
Mckenzy and
Rylee Crilley,
and soon to be born, baby boy, Baca; five loving brothers, Rupert and wife, Bea, Euvaldo and
wife, Helen, Lawrence and wife, Lori, Orlando, and Cheno and wife, Marcia Valdez. She is also survived by innumerable and abundantly loved nieces and nephews; grand-nieces; grand-nephews and many more extended family members. All of those who were blessed to know her will miss Bernice immensely. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Bernice at www.Frenchfunerals.com
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church
5415 Fortuna Rd
NW Alb., NM 87105
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019