Bersabe A. Gonzales
Bersabe (Bercie) A. Gonzales, 98, passed away into the arms of our Blessed Lord on June 13, 2019 after a short illness. Bea was a beautiful & quiet unassuming special lady and a devoted and caring wife, mother & grandmother. She was a great cook and well known for her delicious miniature tortillas & great pumpkin pies. She shared these gifts in her personal ministry as well as with her family.
She was preceded into Eternal Life with our Lord & Savior by her husband Felipe, her parents
Tomasita & Manuel
Aragon, her sisters Katie
Hernandez, Dolores (Lola)
Ortiz, Feliz (Lita) Baca,
Dulcenea (Candy)
Bobadilla and Mary Rose
Taylor.
Bea is survived by her children: Paul Manuel & wife Michelle, Angela Marie Gonzales, Philip Charles & wife Marguerite, Michael A. & wife Laura,
Peter Damian & wife
Teresita, Daniel & wife
Ada, Carolyn & Bob
Lovato, and Andrew &
Gladys Pacheco; by her
brother, Joseph Manuel
Aragon; by 12 grandchildren, 13 great and three great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear friends and
close relatives, including sisters-in-law:
Rose Costales, Bernice Costales, Oralia Ana Gonzales and a special nephew,
Michael Costales.
Mrs. Gonzales was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church where, together with her husband, she served as a Eucharistic Minister at UNM Hospital. She was also a special friend of El Buen
Samaritano United Methodist Church.
Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019