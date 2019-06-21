Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bersabe A. Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bersabe A. Gonzales







Bersabe (Bercie) A. Gonzales, 98, passed away into the arms of our Blessed Lord on June 13, 2019 after a short illness. Bea was a beautiful & quiet unassuming special lady and a devoted and caring wife, mother & grandmother. She was a great cook and well known for her delicious miniature tortillas & great pumpkin pies. She shared these gifts in her personal ministry as well as with her family.



She was preceded into Eternal Life with our Lord & Savior by her husband Felipe, her parents



Tomasita & Manuel



Aragon, her sisters Katie



Hernandez, Dolores (Lola)



Ortiz, Feliz (Lita) Baca,



Dulcenea (Candy)



Bobadilla and Mary Rose



Taylor.



Bea is survived by her children: Paul Manuel & wife Michelle, Angela Marie Gonzales, Philip Charles & wife Marguerite, Michael A. & wife Laura,



Peter Damian & wife



Teresita, Daniel & wife



Ada, Carolyn & Bob



Lovato, and Andrew &



Gladys Pacheco; by her



brother, Joseph Manuel



Aragon; by 12 grandchildren, 13 great and three great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear friends and



close relatives, including sisters-in-law:



Rose Costales, Bernice Costales, Oralia Ana Gonzales and a special nephew,



Michael Costales.



Mrs. Gonzales was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church where, together with her husband, she served as a Eucharistic Minister at UNM Hospital. She was also a special friend of El Buen



Samaritano United Methodist Church.



Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close