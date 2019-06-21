Bersabe A. Gonzales

Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Obituary
Bersabe A. Gonzales



Bersabe (Bercie) A. Gonzales, 98, passed away into the arms of our Blessed Lord on June 13, 2019 after a short illness. Bea was a beautiful & quiet unassuming special lady and a devoted and caring wife, mother & grandmother. She was a great cook and well known for her delicious miniature tortillas & great pumpkin pies. She shared these gifts in her personal ministry as well as with her family.

She was preceded into Eternal Life with our Lord & Savior by her husband Felipe, her parents

Tomasita & Manuel

Aragon, her sisters Katie

Hernandez, Dolores (Lola)

Ortiz, Feliz (Lita) Baca,

Dulcenea (Candy)

Bobadilla and Mary Rose

Taylor.

Bea is survived by her children: Paul Manuel & wife Michelle, Angela Marie Gonzales, Philip Charles & wife Marguerite, Michael A. & wife Laura,

Peter Damian & wife

Teresita, Daniel & wife

Ada, Carolyn & Bob

Lovato, and Andrew &

Gladys Pacheco; by her

brother, Joseph Manuel

Aragon; by 12 grandchildren, 13 great and three great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear friends and

close relatives, including sisters-in-law:

Rose Costales, Bernice Costales, Oralia Ana Gonzales and a special nephew,

Michael Costales.

Mrs. Gonzales was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church where, together with her husband, she served as a Eucharistic Minister at UNM Hospital. She was also a special friend of El Buen

Samaritano United Methodist Church.

Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019
