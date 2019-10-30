Bersabe "Bertha" Torrez
Bersabe (Bertha) Torrez, age 92, was born August 8, 1927 in Tajique, New Mexico to Florencio Zamora and Ramoncita Gonzales Zamora. She loved to dance, listen to Spanish music, read the newspaper, work word search problems, play slot machine poker, watch novelas and visit with her family, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florencio and Ramoncita Zamora; husband, Jose Epifanio Torrez and her daughter Alice Torrez Farley. She is survived by her sister, Vitalina Chavez (Johnny Chavez), brother-in-law, Phil Torrez; son, Ralph Torrez (Scott Osten) and her daughters, Isabel Clendenin (Michael Clendenin), JoAnn Torrez, Cecilia Saint (Stephen Saint), Gloria Gonzales (John Gonzales), Rose Baca (Richard Baca), Barbara Torrez, Sandra Torrez (Clifford Gonzalez), Ramona Torrez and son-in-law, Joe Farley. She will be greatly missed by all of them. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday November 1, 2019, Daniels Family Funeral Services-Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM, followed by recitation of the Rosary at 9:00 a.m., and funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019