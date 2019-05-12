Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bert Brown







Bert Orson



Brown, age 91, of Albuquerque passed away



peacefully on



April 29, 2019. He was born in



Grand Island, Nebraska on January 7, 1928.



Bert grew up on a farm near



Sargent, Nebraska where he met his wife, Marion, as a teenager. They spent their entire adult life together, married for 71 years. He was a great athlete and played every sport he could in his small farming community. He considered himself a Husker and followed them closely until his passing. He first moved to Albuquerque in the late 1940's with his wife and young daughter to be close to his parents and brother whom already had moved here. Shortly after, he began a career with the JC Penney Company that lasted 38 years, took him to five different states and finally back to Albuquerque, where he retired in 1985.



He and his wife enjoyed traveling and watching



their family grow. He was



dedicated to both his



career and family, never



missing a game or event his kids were involved in. He cared deeply for his family. He will be missed greatly by those who knew him and those whose life he touched.



When we catch ourselves sounding or acting like your parents, we think "how can that be?" However, we cherish those acts as a reminder of what our parents gave to us. A close friend of the family said that the first thing Bert was going to do when he got to heaven was to



find his wife,



Mary, and then get his driver's



license back.



He is survived by his daughter Susan Kuhn and husband Rich of Prescott, AZ; son Butch Brown and wife Liz of Austin, TX; son Brian Brown and partner Brian Morris of Albuquerque, NM; Grandson Scott Kuhn and wife Patty of Long Beach, CA; Grandson Jeff and wife Amy of Prescott, AZ; Grandsons Eric and Kelly Brown of Austin, TX; and Great Grandchildren Jaden, Avery, Reagan and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, who passed away in August 2018.



After a private graveside service, the family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.



Bert was a depression era kid who understood his obligation to give back to his community. One of his final gestures was a sizeable donation to the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the foodbank in his name.



