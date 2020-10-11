Bertha E. GarciaJanuary 26, 1935 â€" October 7, 2020On October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. our beloved mom, Bertha Garcia, born Elizabeth Silva, received her wish: to be by the side of her husband of 61 years, Joe C. Garcia who proceeded her in death December 27, 2018. She often said he was preparing for her to join him. Though her heart and mind remained strong, her body succumbed to Parkinson's and Cancer. Bertha, a committed wife, mom, and grandmother, worked for the Federal Government. She was born to Jesus and Mary Silva of Monticello, NM. Her older siblings, Rosie and Robert, proceeded her in death. Bertha is survived by her two daughters, Odette Denman, husband Craig of Albuquerque and their sons: Justin Muehlmeyer and wife Dorca of Albuquerque, Connor of Denver, Agatha Sanchez and husband Andrew of Tijeras and their children: Monica Darnell, husband Chad, Eli, Ava; son, Landon Ryan of Pocatello; her younger brothers, Leroy, wife Angie, Phil, wife Gloria, and Daniel, wife Angie; sister-in-law, Grace; and nieces and nephews. Joe and Bertha believed relationships and memories are developed while we are yet alive on this earth. In honor of Bertha's wish, there will be no formal memorial. Bertha and Joe will be together in their final resting place, Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Bertha at