Service Information Service 10:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church 2626 Arizona St. NE

Bertha Dove "Bert" Kroening







Bertha Dove



"Bert" Kroening, 95, a resident of Albuquerque since 1965, peacefully passed



away at her home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Bert



was the oldest of five children,



born in Olney, IL on February 20, 1924. Before moving to Albuquerque, Bert and her husband Bill and three children lived in Milwaukee, WI. She was married to Bill for 53 years before his passing in 2005, and was a devoted wife and mother. Bert discovered her passion and talent for needlepoint a little later on in life and developed into a nationally acclaimed needlepoint expert, artist and teacher and shared that passion with everyone she met for the rest of her life. She attended her first Embroiderer's Guild of America National Conference in 1981 and continued attending until 2018. She served both the EGA and the American Needlepoint Guild in a variety of offices and was well respected and well loved by all of her "stitcher" friends. Her contribution to the art of needlepoint is a lasting legacy and she will be remembered dearly by all whose lives she touched.



Bert is survived by two sons, Don



Kroening and



wife, Tamara,



Ken Kroening;



and one daugh-



ter, Kathleen



Hill, and husband, Larry Hill; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Chandler (Jo-



seph), Dennis



Kroening, Danny Walker, Justin



Kroening (Merci), Brett Kroening (Erica), Eric and Holly Kroening; five great-grandchildren, Ava



Kroening, Caleb Kroening, Emma Chandler, Cody Chandler, and Logan Chandler. She is also survived by step-son, Williard



Kroening and wife, Bonnie.



Services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona St. NE, with Dr. Pam Rowley officiating. A short reception will follow the service. Graveside Services will take place at Sunset Memorial Park after the reception.



www.FrenchFunerals.com



