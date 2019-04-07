Bertha M. Leeson

Bertha M. Leeson



NOVEMBER O2, 1926 -- MARCH 16, 2019



Bertha M. Leeson, 92, passed away peacefully on

Saturday, March 16, 2019.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband,

Ralph E. Leeson, on August 2007.



There will be a memorial service at:

Riverside Funeral Home/Chapel,

225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM,

Sunday, March 14, 2019, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm to celebrate their life together.



Ralph and Bertha will be buried at

the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



TOGETHER FOREVER
Funeral Home
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
