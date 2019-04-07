Bertha M. Leeson
NOVEMBER O2, 1926 -- MARCH 16, 2019
Bertha M. Leeson, 92, passed away peacefully on
Saturday, March 16, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband,
Ralph E. Leeson, on August 2007.
There will be a memorial service at:
Riverside Funeral Home/Chapel,
225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM,
Sunday, March 14, 2019, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm to celebrate their life together.
Ralph and Bertha will be buried at
the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
TOGETHER FOREVER
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019