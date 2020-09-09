1/1
Bertha Perea
Bertha Perea



Bertha Perea, age 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Bertha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tony Perea; five children; 29 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 12:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave., NE, Albuquerque, 87122,

followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park. Masks are

required for all events.

To view more information or leave a condolence, please visit our website.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
