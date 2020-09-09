Bertha Perea







Bertha Perea, age 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020.



Bertha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tony Perea; five children; 29 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters.



Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 12:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave., NE, Albuquerque, 87122,



followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park. Masks are



required for all events.



To view more information or leave a condolence, please visit our website.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store