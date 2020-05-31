Bessie F. Curl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie F. Curl



Bessie F. Curl, age 87, a resident of Albuquerque, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This beautiful soul is survived by her husband, Jack Curl; son, Tommie Simpson and wife, Judy; grandson, Jakob Croft and wife, Alex; brother, Kenneth McCarty. Bessie was born on September 8, 1932 in Fort Ringo, TX to Wilburn and Bertha McCarty. During the years 1978-1999 Bessie and Jack lived in Colorado, Washington, and Texas, after retirement they moved back to Albuquerque, where she stayed. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Daniels Carlisle Chapel - 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

*Note- Due to state law all attendees must wear a face covering.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Service - Carlisle Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Service - Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved