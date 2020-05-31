Bessie F. Curl







Bessie F. Curl, age 87, a resident of Albuquerque, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This beautiful soul is survived by her husband, Jack Curl; son, Tommie Simpson and wife, Judy; grandson, Jakob Croft and wife, Alex; brother, Kenneth McCarty. Bessie was born on September 8, 1932 in Fort Ringo, TX to Wilburn and Bertha McCarty. During the years 1978-1999 Bessie and Jack lived in Colorado, Washington, and Texas, after retirement they moved back to Albuquerque, where she stayed. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Daniels Carlisle Chapel - 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110



*Note- Due to state law all attendees must wear a face covering.





