Betena Prescott

Betena (Tena) PrescottJune 9, 1932 -September 23,2020Tena survived her husband of 59 years, William R. Prescott; her daughter, Penni Sue Bourque; and son, Timothy R. Prescott.She is survived by her sons, Dr. W. Bruce Prescott and Patrick M. Prescott. She has six grandchildren, William Prescott, Edward Prescott, Candice Clark, Melissa Prescott, Stephen Bourque, Michelle Armendariz; and seven great-grandchildren.Tena grew up working in her parent's business, Record Music Company, in Pueblo, CO. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1963 where she was a secretary in insurance agencies, secretary at First Baptist Church, and finished as secretary for Albuquerque Public Schools at the main office and elementary schools, retiring in 1992.She was president of the AFT-NM Secretarial/Clerical Association and bargained for the stepladder by which secretaries in the Albuquerque Public Schools advance in salary. She was on the committee that wrote the Education Retirement Act establishing the Educational Retirement Board, as well as the New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority.She was a charter member on AFT-NM Retirees union and held the position of president a few times. She stayed active lobbying in Santa Fe for educational secretaries and retirees.She was active in the democratic party, serving as 2nd vice president of the New Mexico Democratic party under Diane Denish.At the time of her death she was president of the Brookdale Valencia association and a member of Mesa View United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. Private family graveside services will take place.