Beth Moise
In Memoriam
In memory of a dear friend, long-time volunteer, and donor to NDI New Mexico, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Beth Moise's family. Beth and her husband, Steve, have been invaluable contributors in making a difference to the lives of New Mexico's children participating in NDI New Mexico programs and to the communities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Above all else, Beth stood for excellence and providing children the opportunity to learn and experience it. Her passion for excellence led her to dedicate many years to NDI New Mexico. Beth's leadership roles over the years included chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Governance Committee, and the Board of Directors. Her leadership, wisdom, and friendship had a lasting impact on NDI New Mexico for she also championed our excellence. We will deeply feel her absence and will always remember her with great appreciation for all she did.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 4, 2019