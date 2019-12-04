Beth Moise

Guest Book
  • "Love and condolences to the entire Moise family. How..."
  • "Steve and family. I was so sorry to hear about Beth. She..."
    - Claire Maquet
  • "My heart aches at this news. I have so many wonderful..."
    - Debbie Friday Jagers
  • "Sherry and I are devastated and shocked. We so loved Beth..."
    - Jim and Sherry Davis
  • "Sally and I were shocked and saddened to learn of Beth's..."
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
New Mexico Museum of Art's St. Francis Auditorium
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beth Moise

A Special Tribute to

Beth M. Moise, Ph.D



Performance Santa Fe would like to extend our sympathies to the family of Beth M. Moise, Ph.D. From the moment Beth joined our Board of Directors in 2014, her intelligence, determination, and sense of humor provided the organization with passion, vision, and creativity. Her enthusiasm and generosity was reflected in her membership on several Board Committees, including her recent leadership on the Executive Search Committee, chairmanship of the Governance Committee, and membership on the Executive and Strategic Planning Committees. As Performance Santa Fe Board President Michael Brown remarked, "Beth Moise was a cornerstone member of the PSF Board. She always brought a clear-eyed vision and insight into our proceedings. I personally considered her a mentor, a partner and above all, a good friend. Her irreplaceable presence will most certainly be missed by the Board of Directors." The Performance Santa Fe family is deeply saddened by this considerable loss.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.