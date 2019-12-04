Beth Moise



A Special Tribute to



Beth M. Moise, Ph.D







Performance Santa Fe would like to extend our sympathies to the family of Beth M. Moise, Ph.D. From the moment Beth joined our Board of Directors in 2014, her intelligence, determination, and sense of humor provided the organization with passion, vision, and creativity. Her enthusiasm and generosity was reflected in her membership on several Board Committees, including her recent leadership on the Executive Search Committee, chairmanship of the Governance Committee, and membership on the Executive and Strategic Planning Committees. As Performance Santa Fe Board President Michael Brown remarked, "Beth Moise was a cornerstone member of the PSF Board. She always brought a clear-eyed vision and insight into our proceedings. I personally considered her a mentor, a partner and above all, a good friend. Her irreplaceable presence will most certainly be missed by the Board of Directors." The Performance Santa Fe family is deeply saddened by this considerable loss.



