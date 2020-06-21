Betsy Cuneo
Betsy Ruth Cuneo



Our beloved Mother and Grandmother went into the awaiting arms of her husband and into the eternal love of God in Heaven. Betsy passed away unexpectedly and quite suddenly at the age of 84. She was a wonderful woman, caring and loving.

Betsy was happily married to John Cuneo, her husband of many years who preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Betsy celebrated over 60 years as a RN and touched so many lives. She retired from nursing at one point and after a week, in the year 2000, she began a successful Caregiving Business, For Your Care In- Home Care, in honor of her own Mother.

Betsy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved participating in her Biography and Spanish classes and she enjoyed travel. She was a great story teller and loved sharing her many experiences.

A visitation: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at Daniels Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd N.E., Albuquerque. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 11am at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd NE. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Service - Carlisle Chapel
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Service - Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

