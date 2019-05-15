Bettie L. Kerr
Bettie L. Kerr passed away on May 12, 2019 in Los Alamos. She was born on August 18, 1929 in Roswell to parents, Jewell Ryan and Carleton Poe. Bettie was the second of three sisters. She met her husband, Vernon Kerr at Highlands University where she worked and he was a student earning his Master's degree. Bettie was very active in her community. She served as Sangre de Cristo Girl Scout Council president, Los Alamos County Clerk and Los Alamos County Probate Judge. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stuart Kerr, and sister, Doris McCarter. She is survived by her husband, Vernon; daughter, Leslie Gurley; son, David Kerr; sister, Edna Daggett; granddaughter, Crystal Gurley; grandson, Jeremiah Kerr and four great grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. at the White Rock Presbyterian Church, 310 Rover Blvd. The family of Bettie L. Kerr has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2019