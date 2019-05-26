Betty Ashland







Betty Ashland died at her home at the Albuquerque Elan Santa Monica Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Monday, May 20, 2019. Betty was born in 1925 in Lincoln, NE to Fred and Ollie Simon of Martell, NE. Other family members including brother, Bruce and sister, Carolyn, all fervent Cornhusker football fans, lived near Lincoln. Betty's father, mother, and brother preceded her in death. In 1945, Betty married Maurice Ashland who had just returned from combat action as a B-29 pilot in the war against Japan. This wonderful marriage lasted over 74 years. Betty was a strong partner to Maurice, serving in the Air Force, enduring his frequent and lengthy absences during the Cold and Vietnam wars. Betty was also the mother of two children, Jerry and Janelle who have preceded her in death.



Betty led a busy life as a dealer and collector of American Indian artifacts and antiques, and as an interior designer. She was a world traveler making many trips to mid-east and eastern countries including Japan, China, and Russia. Betty's charm, intelligence, and drive will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary