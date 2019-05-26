Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ashland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ashland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Ashland Obituary
Betty Ashland



Betty Ashland died at her home at the Albuquerque Elan Santa Monica Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Monday, May 20, 2019. Betty was born in 1925 in Lincoln, NE to Fred and Ollie Simon of Martell, NE. Other family members including brother, Bruce and sister, Carolyn, all fervent Cornhusker football fans, lived near Lincoln. Betty's father, mother, and brother preceded her in death. In 1945, Betty married Maurice Ashland who had just returned from combat action as a B-29 pilot in the war against Japan. This wonderful marriage lasted over 74 years. Betty was a strong partner to Maurice, serving in the Air Force, enduring his frequent and lengthy absences during the Cold and Vietnam wars. Betty was also the mother of two children, Jerry and Janelle who have preceded her in death.

Betty led a busy life as a dealer and collector of American Indian artifacts and antiques, and as an interior designer. She was a world traveler making many trips to mid-east and eastern countries including Japan, China, and Russia. Betty's charm, intelligence, and drive will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now