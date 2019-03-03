Betty Baca Sherred
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Baca Sherred.
Betty Baca Sherred, life long resident of Albuquerque, passed away February 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; and grandson, Christopher. Betty is survived by her daughters, Joan and husband Jim, and Carol; grandsons, Isaac, Charlie, and Maxie; granddaughters, Amy, Jennie, and Megan; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann and Lenore; special nephew Edward III; and her nieces Janet, Louise and Barbara. After retirement from Sandia Laboratories, she volunteered at KNME-TV CH 5 and El Rancho de las Golondrinas. Betty was a charter member of the American Auxiliary, Duran Y. Gallegos Unit 69 Alameda. In keeping with her wishes no services will be held. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019