Betty Catherine Frederick-Sowell, age 92, was called home on Saturday, June 29th 2019. Born Sunday, October. 24, 1926 to Charlie Jackson and Mary Louise Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; four sisters; husband of 33 years, Herbert Lee Frederick; and second husband, William G. Sowell. Friends may visit Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas with services starting at 4:00 p.m. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Please visit our online guestbook for the full obit for Betty at www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019