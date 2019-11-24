Betty G. Bunch
Betty Gearhart Bunch of Spring, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away peacefully on the evening of October 30th, 2019. Betty was born in Cherry Tree, PA on June 19, 1927. She received her nursing certificate from Bellevue School of Nursing, NY, NY. Betty moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was employed by the Veterans Hospital and retired in 1992. Betty continued her education at the University of New Mexico, earning a BS in nursing and a Masters Degree. In 1982 she was certified a Nurse Practitioner. She belonged to the Friendship Force, Hill Toppers Lady Golfers. She attended Heights First Church of the Nazarene in Albuquerque. Betty is survived by her daughter and son in law Barbara Bunch Staggs and Ronald L. Staggs of Spring, TX. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who knew and loved her. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019