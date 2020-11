Betty Jean Ingham







Betty Jean Ingham peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a short illness. Her husband of 70 years was by her side, and she was surrounded by the love of her family and dear friends. Her life was well spent giving generously of herself to those she met. Betty was a sweet grandma to all - with the comfort and power of a warm snickerdoodle cookie.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Gladys Buckingham, brother Thomas Buckingham, son Damon Ingham, and grandson Conrad Ingham. Her passing is mourned by her family - husband Stewart Ingham, sister-in-law Helen Gilliam; son Stewart Alan Ingham and wife Mary; daughter-in-law daughter-in-law Lori Bohm-Porterfield and husband Buddy; daughter Lilly Hill and husband Steve; daughter Heather Allard; granddaughter Kristi Headley and husband Ben; grandson Joshua Ingham; granddaughter Nora Wilson and husband Walter; granddaughter Lauren Shirley and husband Keith; grandson Thomas Ingham and wife Jacky; grandson Chase Allard and wife Stephanie; grandson Duncan Allard and wife Megan; great-grandkids JT Headley and wife Sydney, Madison Headley, Max Allard, Cuma Allard, Bijioux Allard, Jackson Allard, Finley Allard, Wyatt Wilson, Zachariah Victor, Kalley Celo, and Ezekiel Celo.



She was also loved by so many special family friends, neighbors, fellow Church of Our Lord members and Father Harold Trott, caretakers, and extended family. She will be deeply missed by all.



Memorial donations to Joy Junction or Roadrunner Food Bank.





