Betty Jane Salazar
An Earthly Angel, woman of God, grace, beauty, wisdom, and strength. Betty Jane Salazar entered the Gates of Heaven on a beautiful Pentecost Sunday morning, May 31, 2020. She was an incredible daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and spent many years as a homemaker for her husband and five adoring children. She taught valuable lessons instilling a strong sense of faith and family first; how to love, how to forgive, and how to nurture. Betty loved all she met, often times offering a "pop" or delicious snack to anyone who entered her home. She showed everyone how a house was to be kept, a table to be set, and beds to be made. Her beautiful smile, with perfectly applied lipstick, lit up every room she entered. She hosted holidays, parties, had a love for Mariachi music, and dancing with her beloved husband. She welcomed family and friends around her table countless times to enjoy her signature enchiladas, tacos, carnitas, chicken cacciatore, natillas, and biscochitos.
She was born on January 10, 1931 in Albuquerque, NM, and graduated, Homecoming Queen, from St. Mary's High School. Betty is reunited with the love of her life, Emilio Salazar; parents, Paul Sr. and Adela DeBlassie; four brothers, Paul DeBlassie Jr., Richard DeBlassie, Donald DeBlassie, and Larry DeBlassie and grandson, Jamie Salazar.
Her legacy is carried on by her children, Elizabeth Austin and husband, Bob, John Salazar and wife, Marcy, Robert Salazar and wife, Shauna, Steve Salazar and wife, Amy, and Rich Salazar and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Kenneth Salazar and wife, Amy, John Austin and wife, Tonya, Brian Salazar and wife, Brooke, Michelle Nemchick and husband, Darryl, Andrew Salazar and wife, Hannah, Jordan Salazar, Kristin Salazar-Coffman and husband, Scott, Kyla Salazar, and ZoÃ« Salazar; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Salazar, Preston Salazar, Lacie Nemchick, Wyatt Salazar, Bryson Austin, Brody Nemchick, Abigail Salazar, Miles Austin, EmiJayne Coffman, Amelia Salazar, Dakota Salazar, Romie Salazar, Hadleigh Coffman, Cole Salazar, Betty Salazar, and Mila Salazar. Her life was blessed by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A private Catholic Rosary and Mass was held in her honor on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima. She was laid to rest at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank Palmilla Senior Living for the loving care they provided. Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.