Betty Jane Wooley Millhoff
Betty Jane Wooley Millhoff born August 3, 1926 in Sydney, Ohio, Died February 28, 2020. She was 93 years old, the daughter of Samuel A. Wooley and Flossie A. Herring Wooley. Leaving two sons, Russell Millhoff of Elgin Oregon and Kenneth Millhoff of Albuquerque NM. There were 38 grandchildren - 6 great grandchildren. Six brothers all preceding her in death, Edgar Wooley of Sydney, Ohio. Virgil Wooley, George Wooley of Versailles Ohio, Marvin Wooley of Jackson Center, Howard EmersonWooley, Alfred Sammy Wooley of Ohio. 4 Sisters Ciola Sprage Homer, Velma Sullenberger Ed of Ohio, Verna Mae Reese of Fort Smith Arkansas, Virgina Ann Hatfield of Crossville Tennesse.
God Bless and may she be in his arms for Eternity.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020