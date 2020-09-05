1/1
Betty Jean Barron
1937 - 2020
Betty Jean "Robberson" Barron



Betty Jean

"Robberson" Barron, 83,

passed away July 21, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. after an extended illness. Betty was born in Melrose, New Mexico on January 18, 1937 at the family farm. She lived most of her adult life in New Mexico where she exhibited her many talents of jewelry making and artwork. She was always the life of the party and will be sorely missed. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Barron, her parents Joe and Pauline Robberson, her brother Rex Robberson, and her sister Kathy Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Pat (Kathy) Robberson of Denver, CO; her daughter, Nancy Barron Rothery and husband Doug of Phoenix, AZ; her son, Milton Barron of Albuquerque, NM; her son, L. David Barron and wife Kathy of Scurry, TX. She is also survived by

grandchildren, Carolyn Hawkins (John) of

Barstow, CA;

Johnathan Barron (Leah) of Cheyenne, WY; Stephanie Cross (Ryan) of Southlake, TX, Shaun Rothery (Sabrina) of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Spencer Rothery (Lindsey) of Austin, TX. and 11 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a family graveside memorial and Interment of Ashes ceremony will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00PM at Sunset Memorial Park in

Albuquerque, NM.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
