Betty Jean Eskridge
Betty Jean Eskridge passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Betty Jean was born Sunday, September 19, 1943, in Crump, Michigan daughter, of Reverend James P. and Naomi Silvernale. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Reverend Ronald G. Eskridge; son, Ronald Allen Eskridge and wife, Tracy, son, Jonathan Lee Eskridge and wife, Misty; six grandchildren, Spencer, Landon, Courtney, Colten, Bronson, and Taylor.
Betty Jean began receiving music lessons at the age of four years old and was a master musician that was highly respected among her peers inspiring many renowned musicians.
Grandchildren often shared she never had a bad day and the moments were always filled with the light of Love.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University. Interment at Sandia Memory Gardens. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty Jean at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 29, 2020