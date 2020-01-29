Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Eskridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Eskridge


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Eskridge Obituary
Betty Jean Eskridge



Betty Jean Eskridge passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Betty Jean was born Sunday, September 19, 1943, in Crump, Michigan daughter, of Reverend James P. and Naomi Silvernale. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Reverend Ronald G. Eskridge; son, Ronald Allen Eskridge and wife, Tracy, son, Jonathan Lee Eskridge and wife, Misty; six grandchildren, Spencer, Landon, Courtney, Colten, Bronson, and Taylor.

Betty Jean began receiving music lessons at the age of four years old and was a master musician that was highly respected among her peers inspiring many renowned musicians.

Grandchildren often shared she never had a bad day and the moments were always filled with the light of Love.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University. Interment at Sandia Memory Gardens. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty Jean at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now