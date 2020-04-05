Betty Jeanne Cartwright (1930 - 2020)
Betty Jeanne "Hanna" Cartwright, born 1930, died March 26, 2020 in Albuquerque. Step-Daughter of Melvin Anderson of Las Vegas, NM. Graduated Las Vegas High School in 1948. She enjoyed square and round dancing. Survived by husband, Richard L. Cartwright; 4 children, Gail, Danne, Holly, and Richard D.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Cremation is in the care of Neptune Society. Due to group restrictions surrounding Corona Virus, no services will be held. You may sign the guestbook at Legacy.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
