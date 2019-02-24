Betty Jo Nye







Betty Jo



Nye,Long-time Albuquerque resident Betty Jo Nye, 72 years old, passed from this life peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, after a short illness. She had been married to Kyle Nye II for over 52 years and is survived by him; as well as by daughter, Valerie Nye and her husband, Joel Yelich of Santa Fe, by daughter, Brenda Thrasher and her husband, Stephen Thrasher; and by grandson, Emerson Nye Thrasher, all of Albuquerque. Surviving sisters, are Carol Jean Glover of Albuquerque and Patricia Vance-Lueck and her husband, Stan Lueck of Farmington, NM.; step-sister, Linda Wambold of Arvada, Colorado, also survives Betty Jo, as do numerous cousins; nephews; and nieces. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her father, Joe Lyle Vance; her mother, Edna Earl Guest Vance; her step-mother, Winnifred "Winnie" Keating Vance; and her brother, Kenneth "Kenny" Vance. Betty Jo was born in Lincoln, NE on September 3, 1946, and moved to Albuquerque with her family when she was 13 years old. Betty Jo was very active in the United Methodist Church and especially with United Methodist Women in both local and state-wide roles. She was also a member and supporter of the PEO sisterhood. While her hobbies included travel, reading, and sewing, her favorite pass-time over the last six years was spending as much time as possible with little Emerson, a special jewel in her life. A private Burial Service has been arranged. A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty Jo's life and accomplishments will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made in her name to the Central United Methodist Church Foundation, Inc., 201 University Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, centraltolife.org/, Special Offering: Foundation Memory of BJ Nye , or to . Please visit our online guestbook for Betty Jo at



