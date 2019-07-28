Betty L. Holmes

Obituary
Betty L. Holmes



Our lovely

mother, Betty L. Homes, 93,

passed away

June 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by our father William M. Schnell in 1978, husband Robert C. Holmes in 2011, sons Martin S. Schnell in 2014 and James W. Schnell in 2016. She is survived by daughters

Christina Summers (Mark)





of AZ, Judith

Schnell, Sarah

Glover (Neil) of AZ, Merry Green (Ben), seven

grandchildren,

and five great-grandchildren. A brief service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019,

1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery

followed by a family

gathering in the Jemez

Mountains.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
