Betty L. Holmes
Our lovely
mother, Betty L. Homes, 93,
passed away
June 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by our father William M. Schnell in 1978, husband Robert C. Holmes in 2011, sons Martin S. Schnell in 2014 and James W. Schnell in 2016. She is survived by daughters
Christina Summers (Mark)
of AZ, Judith
Schnell, Sarah
Glover (Neil) of AZ, Merry Green (Ben), seven
grandchildren,
and five great-grandchildren. A brief service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019,
1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery
followed by a family
gathering in the Jemez
Mountains.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019