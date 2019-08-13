Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Betty Lorene

Richardson, age 90, a resident of Albuquerque, NM entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe, of 59 years. Betty is also survived by a son, Bobby Earl Richardson of Albuquerque; and a devoted niece, Dianne Price and husband, Jessie, of New Braunfels, TX; and niece, Karen Arnold of Roswell, NM. Betty also had 11 great nephews and 7 great nieces. She was born on Friday, February 15, 1929 to the late Henry Earl Porter and Loucile McAlister Porter in Indianola, OK. Betty was a homemaker and taught elementary education in Hatch and Las Cruces, NM public schools for several years. She was a member of the New Mexico State University Faculty Women's Club, St. Stephen's Methodist Church, served three years as

State Hospital Auxiliary Officer, was two-year chairperson for the Dona Ana

County Blood

Bank, a crisis

counselor, and

was a volunteer for many other

community activities. Betty was an avid reader and card player.

Friends may visit Wednesday,

August 14, 2019

from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at

FRENCH-Lomas. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. Chaplin Yossi Sarid of Heritage Hospice will officiate. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
