Betty Lu Jones Eakins
Betty Lu Jones
Eakins, Born
November 21,
1926 in Waco,
Texas died July 14, 2019. Graduated from Dexter
High School in 1944. Attended
the University of New Mexico and was a member of Alpha Chi
Omega. Graduated from New Mexico Western College in 1949. Taught at Los Ranchos Elementary School for 20 years.
Member of PEO Chapter
AU. Past member of
Cosmopolitan Woman's
Club. Member of
many bridge clubs.
Predeceased by her pa-
rents. Vergil and Nannielu Jones, husband, Philip
Eakins, daughter Karen
Eakins Steele, and
son-in-law Ronnie Guy.
She leaves behind three daughters: Lynn Guy, Beth
Dawkins (Ed), and Lisa
Myers and son-in-law: Jim
Steele. Four grandchildren: Camden Steele
(Jessica
Menning),
Melanie Frazier
(Shawn), Tyler
Steele (Brenda)
and Philip
Dawkins.
Two great-
grandchildren:
Kiersten and
Ashlyn
Rodriguez.
She loved: reading, working the puzzles in the paper, and watching
basketball and football.
She was an avid and excellent bridge player.
To view information or leave a condolence please
visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019