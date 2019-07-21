Betty Lu Eakins

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-1188
Obituary
Betty Lu Jones Eakins



Betty Lu Jones

Eakins, Born

November 21,

1926 in Waco,

Texas died July 14, 2019. Graduated from Dexter

High School in 1944. Attended

the University of New Mexico and was a member of Alpha Chi

Omega. Graduated from New Mexico Western College in 1949. Taught at Los Ranchos Elementary School for 20 years.

Member of PEO Chapter

AU. Past member of

Cosmopolitan Woman's

Club. Member of

many bridge clubs.

Predeceased by her pa-

rents. Vergil and Nannielu Jones, husband, Philip

Eakins, daughter Karen

Eakins Steele, and

son-in-law Ronnie Guy.

She leaves behind three daughters: Lynn Guy, Beth

Dawkins (Ed), and Lisa

Myers and son-in-law: Jim

Steele. Four grandchildren: Camden Steele

(Jessica

Menning),

Melanie Frazier

(Shawn), Tyler

Steele (Brenda)

and Philip

Dawkins.

Two great-

grandchildren:

Kiersten and

Ashlyn

Rodriguez.

She loved: reading, working the puzzles in the paper, and watching

basketball and football.

She was an avid and excellent bridge player.

To view information or leave a condolence please

visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
