Betty March took her last breath on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Betty was 96 plus years of age and had been married to Arnold March for 65 years until his passing in 2008. They had five children together, three boys and twin girls. She and Arnold were World War II veterans. In 1943, Betty had achieved the rank of Sergeant in the WWII Woman's Army Corp. During the early 1970s, she worked at the Capitol Historical Society at the US capitol, in the main Congressional Building. Over the years she devoted a good part of her time as a volunteer in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ohio, also for the homeless, in various food banks, and for 10 years at the Veteran's Hospital, here in Albuquerque. Betty had a dynamic personality and made friends easily; she loved playing Bingo, Rummy Cube, and Nickels at various senior centers. Betty's youngest child was born with a visual disability, rendering him legally blind; she did everything she could, taking him to the best eye doctors all over the country, and even offered one of her eyes. In so many ways she did her best to help each of her children and eight grandchildren. Mom was a very good mother and is already sorely missed. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Betty at



