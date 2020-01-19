Betty Mendoza
Betty Mendoza went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Betty is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank (previous owners of Mendoza Construction), son Ricky Mendoza, daughters: Frances Kathryn Mendoza and Pauline Geraldine Mendoza; brother, Edward, sisters: Virginia Chambers and Francis Aranda; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; also Shawna Garcia and Alexandrite Garcia. Betty's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Service at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Reception will follow Burial at Salazar Event Center. Please visit Betty's online guestbook at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020