Betty Oostenbrug passed away peacefully on May 10. Born in Chicago on October 16, 1022, she lived in Hinsdale IL, Omaha, Lakeside MI, and Albuquerque.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bill of 69 years. She is survived by her children, Paul, Nancy (Roggen), and Sarah (Davis); her grandchildren, Meg and Bill Davis; her sister-in-law, Mary Kae Headland, and niece, Holly Oliver.



She met her husband at the University of Chicago and raised her children in Hinsdale and Omaha. In recent years she lived at King Bruwaert House and Atria Vista del Rio.



She worked at Time Inc. and the American Nuclear Society. She was active in the Congregational and Methodist churches and volunteered at those churches, the PTA, the Lakeside Association, and the League of Women Voters, who made her a lifetime member in 2006.



She had a stroke on Monday May 6, 2019 & passed away on May 10, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

