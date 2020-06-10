Betty PainterBetty Painter, age 89, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with COPD.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Painter. She entered this world on June 2, 1931 in Raton, NM, born to Charley and Cleo Maio, and resided in Albuquerque 87 years.She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Namm (Rick); son, Larry Painter (Terry); and five grandchildren, Gayle Massaro; Stephanie Namm (Jennifer); Jarrod and Joshua Painter, and Lynnzie Houser; and four great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Toby, Aubrey, and Shelby.Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE 87122. Please remember your mask for protection. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at