Betty Painter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Painter



Betty Painter, age 89, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with COPD.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Painter. She entered this world on June 2, 1931 in Raton, NM, born to Charley and Cleo Maio, and resided in Albuquerque 87 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Namm (Rick); son, Larry Painter (Terry); and five grandchildren, Gayle Massaro; Stephanie Namm (Jennifer); Jarrod and Joshua Painter, and Lynnzie Houser; and four great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Toby, Aubrey, and Shelby.

Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE 87122. Please remember your mask for protection. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved