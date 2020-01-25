Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Parker







Born on February 10, 1932, Betty Lee Dawson Cooper Parker passed away January 15, 2020. Betty is survived by her two sons Kerry and Kevin Cooper and grandchildren Jeff, Joanna, Casey, Corey and Dixie Cooper and great granddaughter Jayna Bratton. Also, step-sons David, Bruce and Richard Parker. Betty, the oldest of seven children is also survived by her four sisters, Jean, Lucille and twins Kay and Karen, all residing in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy and brother, Richard (Bobby). As a young newlywed in 1952, Betty and her husband left Toronto, Kansas for a new life in California. Halfway there, their infant son would become ill, forcing a stop over in Albuquerque. Albuquerque would become their permanent home as they raised their family and grew a business. Betty was given piano lessons at the age of ten by her grandmother Kate and would grow to love to play the piano. Neighbors would often hear the beautiful melodies of Betty's prized grand piano trickling from the windows of her home as she enjoyed playing everything from church to classical music. Betty will be greatly missed. A private service has been held.



Betty ParkerBorn on February 10, 1932, Betty Lee Dawson Cooper Parker passed away January 15, 2020. Betty is survived by her two sons Kerry and Kevin Cooper and grandchildren Jeff, Joanna, Casey, Corey and Dixie Cooper and great granddaughter Jayna Bratton. Also, step-sons David, Bruce and Richard Parker. Betty, the oldest of seven children is also survived by her four sisters, Jean, Lucille and twins Kay and Karen, all residing in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy and brother, Richard (Bobby). As a young newlywed in 1952, Betty and her husband left Toronto, Kansas for a new life in California. Halfway there, their infant son would become ill, forcing a stop over in Albuquerque. Albuquerque would become their permanent home as they raised their family and grew a business. Betty was given piano lessons at the age of ten by her grandmother Kate and would grow to love to play the piano. Neighbors would often hear the beautiful melodies of Betty's prized grand piano trickling from the windows of her home as she enjoyed playing everything from church to classical music. Betty will be greatly missed. A private service has been held. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close