Betty Parker
Born on February 10, 1932, Betty Lee Dawson Cooper Parker passed away January 15, 2020. Betty is survived by her two sons Kerry and Kevin Cooper and grandchildren Jeff, Joanna, Casey, Corey and Dixie Cooper and great granddaughter Jayna Bratton. Also, step-sons David, Bruce and Richard Parker. Betty, the oldest of seven children is also survived by her four sisters, Jean, Lucille and twins Kay and Karen, all residing in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy and brother, Richard (Bobby). As a young newlywed in 1952, Betty and her husband left Toronto, Kansas for a new life in California. Halfway there, their infant son would become ill, forcing a stop over in Albuquerque. Albuquerque would become their permanent home as they raised their family and grew a business. Betty was given piano lessons at the age of ten by her grandmother Kate and would grow to love to play the piano. Neighbors would often hear the beautiful melodies of Betty's prized grand piano trickling from the windows of her home as she enjoyed playing everything from church to classical music. Betty will be greatly missed. A private service has been held.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020