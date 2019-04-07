Betty Ruth Harrison
Betty Ruth Harrison (Goss) of Albuquerque, NM, left this world on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Betty was born Tuesday, September 10, 1946 in Stockton, CA. She was a loving mother to her children, Elisa (Schleicher) Buteau and Jeffery Schleicher. Betty is survived by many friends and family including daughters, Elisa (John) and Dezeree; grandchildren, Mariel (Tomas), Austin (Sylene), Culton and Rachel; partner, Geoff Watts; nieces, Bernadette and Christina (and families); and her fur-children, Peanut and Beefcake. Betty had a youthful spirit and lived a colorful life. For those who knew her, it seems way too short. Please visit our online guestbook for Betty at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019