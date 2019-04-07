Betty Rachkowski

Betty Rachkowski



Betty

Rachkowski, 89,

a native New

Mexican and

longtime Albu-

querque resident, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born in Dexter, New Mexico, on October 28, 1929, to

Cecile (Gordon)

and George

Sterrett. Betty is survived by her daughters Carla and Rita Rachkowski and their partners Alejo Gonzalez and Terry Collier of Albuquerque, her granddaughter Amica Hunter of Portland, Oregon, her sister and brother-in-law Aileen and Babe Butts of Dexter, New Mexico, her sister Alice Westreich of Sacramento, California, and five beloved nieces

and nephews.

Betty attended New Mexico

State University and worked at

Sandia Corpora-

tion. Later she

became a successful real estate

agent/broker, specializing in green passive solar

adobe homes.

A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, May 3, at 2:00 pm at the First Unitarian Church, 3701

Carlisle Blvd NE, in Albuquerque.

The family thanks Constance House and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at

www.heartlandhospicefund.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
