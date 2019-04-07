Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Rachkowski. View Sign

Betty Rachkowski







Betty



Rachkowski, 89,



a native New



Mexican and



longtime Albu-



querque resident, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born in Dexter, New Mexico, on October 28, 1929, to



Cecile (Gordon)



and George



Sterrett. Betty is survived by her daughters Carla and Rita Rachkowski and their partners Alejo Gonzalez and Terry Collier of Albuquerque, her granddaughter Amica Hunter of Portland, Oregon, her sister and brother-in-law Aileen and Babe Butts of Dexter, New Mexico, her sister Alice Westreich of Sacramento, California, and five beloved nieces



and nephews.



Betty attended New Mexico



State University and worked at



Sandia Corpora-



tion. Later she



became a successful real estate



agent/broker, specializing in green passive solar



adobe homes.



A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, May 3, at 2:00 pm at the First Unitarian Church, 3701



Carlisle Blvd NE, in Albuquerque.



The family thanks Constance House and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at



www.heartlandhospicefund.org.



