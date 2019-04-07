Betty Rachkowski
|
Betty
Rachkowski, 89,
a native New
Mexican and
longtime Albu-
querque resident, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born in Dexter, New Mexico, on October 28, 1929, to
Cecile (Gordon)
and George
Sterrett. Betty is survived by her daughters Carla and Rita Rachkowski and their partners Alejo Gonzalez and Terry Collier of Albuquerque, her granddaughter Amica Hunter of Portland, Oregon, her sister and brother-in-law Aileen and Babe Butts of Dexter, New Mexico, her sister Alice Westreich of Sacramento, California, and five beloved nieces
and nephews.
Betty attended New Mexico
State University and worked at
Sandia Corpora-
tion. Later she
became a successful real estate
agent/broker, specializing in green passive solar
adobe homes.
A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, May 3, at 2:00 pm at the First Unitarian Church, 3701
Carlisle Blvd NE, in Albuquerque.
The family thanks Constance House and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at
www.heartlandhospicefund.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019