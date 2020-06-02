Betty Ruth Statzula







On Sunday May 31, 2020 Betty Ruth Statzula, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Betty was born August 13, 1926 in Johnson City, Tennessee to George Quincy and Mollie Belle Williams.



Betty grew up in Johnson City and attended Milligan College. In 1949 she moved to Washington D.C where she was employed by the government in the Navy department. This is where she met her husband Francis R. Statzula. They were married January 8, 1955.



In 1961, Frank and Betty moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they raised five children. Betty was one of the original members at Heights Christian Church. She had a passion for music that she fulfilled by playing the piano and singing in the choir. She was a blessing to many and in turn was very blessed by the relationships she developed at her multiple jobs surrounding the church. She was always willing to help others and to put herself second.



Betty was preceded in death by her father, George, her mother Mollie, her husband Frank, her two brothers Frank and Jack, and grandson Jason. She is survived by her 5 children, Joe (Diana) Statzula, John Statzula, Melissa (Tim) Eyer, Thomas (Jeanine) Statzula, and Caroline Statzula, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



A social distancing memorial service will be held Friday June 5, 2020 at Heights Christian Church on 6935 Comanche Rd N.E. Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110 at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heights Christian Church or Heights Christian Daycare in the memory of Betty Statzula.



The memorial service will be streamlined on the Heights Christian Church website.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store