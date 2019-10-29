Betty Torres
Today has been 4 years. You are missed every day, you are that special person which meant more to us than anything else in the world. We know you are looking down from heaven up above smiling in your garden of yellow roses. Even though we may not be able to see you, we feel you with rays of sunshine and love. You bring a little bit of heaven into our homes and lives everyday. When we feel a little breeze or see a white feather in our path, we look up, smile and know it was you brightening our day.
We love and miss you very much!
Your family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 29, 2019