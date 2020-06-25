Betty Torres



Happy Birthday In Heaven. We wish you were here today even if it was just for a while, so we could see your beautiful loving smile. Today the only gifts will be our sweet memories of laughter, joy and happiness we have of you. We'll look at pictures and pray that you are doing good in Heaven above. May the angels sing you a happy song today and always hold you close. We send you well wishes today just as we do everyday.







We love and miss you, your family. XOXO





