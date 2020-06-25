Betty Torres
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Torres

Happy Birthday In Heaven. We wish you were here today even if it was just for a while, so we could see your beautiful loving smile. Today the only gifts will be our sweet memories of laughter, joy and happiness we have of you. We'll look at pictures and pray that you are doing good in Heaven above. May the angels sing you a happy song today and always hold you close. We send you well wishes today just as we do everyday.



We love and miss you, your family. XOXO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved