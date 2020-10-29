Betty Torres







Today is the 5 year Anniversary of the day we lost you, and for a time it felt as though our life had ended too. You were the glue that kept our family together.



Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace. We cried the day your golden heart stopped and you passed away, we still cry today, even though we loved you dearly,



we couldn't make you stay. Although we are filled with sadness, our memories of you will always be in our heart, never forgotten or erased. Your influence still guides us. We know that you are near and that gives us strength and comfort while we are apart.



Until we meet again.



Love your family





