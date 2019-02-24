Betty Turk nee Kekich
|
Betty Turk nee Kekich, an artist, author, former paralegal secretary, and mother, passed away February 16, 2019. Born January 12, 1934, in Sheridan, WY to Pearl and Jack Kekich, Betty was the second of five children. She is preceded in death by sister Eileen, and brothers Rod, John, and Jack. Her proudest achievement was her family including her three sons, Dana, James, and Michael, nine grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Death with Dignity.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019