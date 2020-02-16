Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Walkup. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Calvary Church of Albuquerque 4001 Osuna Rd. NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Walkup, 91Â½, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home with loving family all around her. She filled her early days raising four boys in a loving and God filled house with her loving husband Bob who she kissed one last time in September of 2002. Later on in life, she worked for Family's for Children, Sandia National Labs and volunteered for over 10 years at Anna Kaseman Hospital. Betty's true love and passion was serving God and volunteering at Calvary Chapel in many different capacities for 36+ years. She loved people. Who could escape that Betty Walkup smile as she wrapped her arms around you and said, "Jesus loves you and so do I."



Betty left her family in God's loving hands. She leaves her four sons, Tom and his wife, Maureen, Bob and his wife, Kathy, Jim and his wife, Linda, and Russell; her grandchildren who she loved deeply, Nikki and her husband, Ben, Matt and his wife, Misty, Josh and his wife, Jaime, Elizabeth, Greg, and Rachel; the precious great-grandchildren, Will, Riley, Tanner, Micah, and Abaigael. She also leaves her two beautiful sisters, Carman and Sharron who, when all three were together, would fill the room with endless laughter; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Calvary Church of Albuquerque, 4001 Osuna Rd. NE, 87109, followed by lunch in the Hub. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Junior High Camp Fund at Calvary Church.



