Bettye HooverBettye Hoover, age 85, loving wife and devoted mother, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Bettye was born in Fort Worth, Texas, but lived in Albuquerque for over 60 years, and was a vibrant member of her community.A longtime member of Central United Methodist Church of Albuquerque, she was active in the Partnership class since her marriage to Tom in 1960. In addition to raising her children and working, Betty was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for over 40 years. She loved hot air balloons and was a volunteer at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum since it opened. Her passion for gardening led her to work in gardens across the city and serve for over 40 years as a Master Gardner.Bettye graduated from North Texas State College with a bachelor's degree in business education and worked for several Albuquerque companies including, Sandia Labs, Globetrotters, and Holmes & Narver. She is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Kurt and Craig; daughter-in-law, Susie; grandchildren, Joshua, Bettyjane, and Matea; and sister-in-law, Anne Garrard. Bettye was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth; father, Clarence; and brother, Bill.A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels.For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted.Please visit our online guestbook for Bettye at