Beulah Moses







Beulah Moses



passed into the loving arms of Jesus just six days short of her 97th birthday. She



passed peacefully with her family surrounding



her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Moses; sister, Arlene; and brother, Marvin. She is survived by her three children, Sharon and husband, Clay Austin, Marietta and husband, Mike Kane, and son, Gary, and wife, Mary Moses. She has two surviving sisters, Eunice Faye and Una Rae Roach and nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren are Melanie, Kristin and husband, Lance, Amanda and husband, Ron, Esther and husband, Randy, and Nathan. Great-grandchildren are Hannah, Zachary, Corey, Mackenzie, Soren, and Ella.



Beulah was born in Oklahoma in 1922. She and her family moved to a farm in St. Vrain near Melrose, New Mexico. She attended business college in Clovis, NM, after graduating high school. Beulah met her future husband, Milton, while working at the airbase during WWII at Ft. Sumner, NM. After WW II, they moved to Albuquerque with their nine-month-old, Sharon. Gary and Marietta were born a few years later in 1948 and 1951. She went back to work from 1955 to 1965 as secretary of Hoffmantown Baptist Church. Later, she worked for ten years at the NM Baptist Convention in the Missions Department.



She and her husband



started Moses



Kountry Health



Food Store in



1977 when the



health food industry was barely starting and they successfully had one of the largest health food



stores in NM.



Beulah was a people person and loved to talk to



her customers



about health and nutrition. She was much admired. She worked full-time until about age 87 at which time her grandson, Nathan, took over managing the store. Beulah was very dedicated to her work and to church activities.



A Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH -



University. The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at Sunset Memorial Park, 924



Menaul Blvd. NE at 10:00



a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Northdale Baptist Church, 123 Osuna Road NW.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Northdale Baptist Church, Care Net or Gideon's International.



We'd like to give special appreciation to Beulah's friend, Barbara Baca,



North Valley Share Your Care, and to the staff at New Beginnings Senior Living. Please visit our online guestbook for Beulah at



