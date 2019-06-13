Beverlee Groves
Beverlee Groves went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. She is survived by her
spouse, Pat Armstrong; children, LaShanna Hernandez and
husband Chris,
Kenneth Reese
and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Kaleia and Malikai Hernandez and Kaiden, Karson, and Kiley Reese; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Thelma Groves.
Beverlee was a loving spouse, mother and grand family and friends. She was an inspiration to all those who knew her be-
cause of her positive outlook and
strength, especially as she battled beautifully throughout her
nine-year fight with cancer.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for
Beverlee at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
