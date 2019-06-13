Beverlee Groves

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverlee Groves.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beverlee Groves



Beverlee Groves went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. She is survived by her

spouse, Pat Armstrong; children, LaShanna Hernandez and

husband Chris,

Kenneth Reese

and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Kaleia and Malikai Hernandez and Kaiden, Karson, and Kiley Reese; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Thelma Groves.

Beverlee was a loving spouse, mother and grand family and friends. She was an inspiration to all those who knew her be-

cause of her positive outlook and

strength, especially as she battled beautifully throughout her

nine-year fight with cancer.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for

Beverlee at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.