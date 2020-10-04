Beverly Ann Marie Anaya







It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Beverly Ann Marie Anaya. Born August 12,1947, she was called home to the Lord on September 26, 2020 after fighting a long and hard battle with cancer.



She was preceded in death by Steven D Anaya (Son), Robert Coffey Jr (grandson), Porfirio R Martinez (Father), Marjorie Martinez (Mother), and brothers Rick Martinez, Johnny Martinez, Charles Martinez, And Patrick Martinez, Father and Mother-In-law Arthur Anaya Sr. and Carmen Anaya, Brother-in laws Arthur Anaya Jr., Tom Anaya and Tony Nuanes.



She will be loved forever by her husband of 52 years Gilbert S. Anaya, and children, Kathleen Garcia, partner Kevin Lopez, Meredith Anaya, Partner Rick Sandoval, Gilbert Anaya Jr., partner Cheryl Soltero, and Marjorie Anaya. Grandchildren Ashley Chavez, Timothy Chavez, Partner Celina Palacios, Vincent Garcia, Brittany Garcia, partner Rick Mendez, and Jermey Coffey. Great- Grandchildren Anthony, Aiden, Sophia, Timothy Jr, Aria, and Anastasia. Survived by her brothers and sisters Gloria Apodaca, Rudy Martinez, Wife Gloria Martinez, Suzanne Streit, Husband Bob Streit, Marianne Baca, Sylvia Nuanes, Michael Martinez, Ron Martinez, wife Dolores Martinez, in-laws Larry Anaya, Barbara Anaya, Priscilla Matthews and husband Doug, Roni Montoya and husband Michael, Sandra Anaya and partner Lu Ann Martinez, and many nieces and nephews.



Beverly attended Albuquerque High School where she met and fell in love with her husband Gilbert Sr. They were married in October 53 years ago. They raised their children in the house they live in to this day, a very loving warm house that a few grandchildren were also raised in. She was such a big part of each of our lives and we are going to miss her dearly.



We would like to send a very special thank you to all the staff and Nurses at Women's Cancer & Surgical Care, especially Dr. Luis Padilla Paz. Also, each person that helped Beverly throughout her cancer treatment. Priscilla Matthews (Sister-In-law), Barbra Anaya (Sister-in-law), Sylvia Nuanes (Sister), and Marianna Baca (Sister).



Pallbearers include: Timothy Chavez, Vincent Garcia, Kevin Lopez, Jeremy Coffey, Santiago Martinez, and Brett Nuanes. The Rosary coordinated by Daniels family funeral services will take place at 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1100 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Mass will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9:00am at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 820 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store