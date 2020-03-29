Beverly D. Torres
Beverly D. Torres, born June 9, 1928 to Thomas and Caryol Wilson, Beverly passed away quietly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 92. She was predeceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 73 years Kenneth Torres in January. Beverly was loved and treasured by her five children, their spouses, grand children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will take place at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020